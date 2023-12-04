South Africa rest Bavuma for India limited-overs series

South Africa have rested batter Temba Bavuma for their home white-ball series against India this month after a poor Cricket World Cup, but he will captain the team in the two-Test series which starts on Dec 26.

Bavuma was, by his own admission, not 100% fit as South Africa bowed out of the World Cup semi-finals in a three-wicket loss to eventual champions Australia.

He opened the innings in the tournament but averaged only 18.12 across his eight games with a high score of 35.

Aiden Markram will captain both the Twenty20 and One Day International (ODI) sides against India, a dual role he may well take on into the future.