    বাংলা

    South Africa rest Bavuma for India limited-overs series

    Bavuma was, by his own admission, not 100% fit as South Africa bowed out of the World Cup semi-finals in a three-wicket loss to eventual champions Australia

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Dec 2023, 01:28 PM
    Updated : 4 Dec 2023, 01:28 PM

    South Africa have rested batter Temba Bavuma for their home white-ball series against India this month after a poor Cricket World Cup, but he will captain the team in the two-Test series which starts on Dec 26.

    Bavuma was, by his own admission, not 100% fit as South Africa bowed out of the World Cup semi-finals in a three-wicket loss to eventual champions Australia.

    He opened the innings in the tournament but averaged only 18.12 across his eight games with a high score of 35.

    Aiden Markram will captain both the Twenty20 and One Day International (ODI) sides against India, a dual role he may well take on into the future.

    Quinton de Kock retired from ODIs at the end of the World Cup but is still available for T20s, though he will skip this series and instead play for the Melbourne Renegades in Australia’s domestic Big Bash competitions, which starts on Thursday.

    Batters David Bedingham and Tristan Stubbs have been included in the test squad for the first time, along with fast bowler Nandre Burger, who appears in the selections across all three formats.

    There are recalls for wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder for the test and ODI series, but premier fast bowler Kagiso Rabada has been rested from the limited overs games in order for him to play domestic four-day cricket to be ready for the test matches.

    Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen will not play the ODIs for the same reason.

    "We have a near full-strength (test) squad to pick from and that in itself is a real boost for us," test coach Shukri Conrad said in a statement from Cricket South Africa.

    "It is the start of a new ICC World Test Championship cycle and that itself is a huge incentive for everyone."

    India’s tour will start with three T20 matches in Durban, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth) and Johannesburg from Dec 10-14. They will then switch format for three ODIs between Dec. 17-21, played in the latter two venues and Paarl.

    The first Test will start on Dec 26 in Pretoria, with the second on Jan. 3 at Newlands in Cape Town.

    T20 squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Donovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs and Lizaad Williams.

    ODI squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne and Lizaad Williams.

    Test squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs and Kyle Verreynne.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Semi-Final - South Africa v Australia - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India – Nov 16, 2023 Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates with Manus Labuschagne after taking the catch to dismiss South Africa's Quinton de Kock off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
    Cummins banishes captaincy queries with World Cup heroics
    His courage under fire and heroics with the bat have been vital in Australia’s revival following back-to-back defeats at the start of the campaign
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Semi-Final - South Africa Practice - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - November 15, 2023 South Africa's Temba Bavuma during practice REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
    Australia's credentials keep SA grounded before semis
    The Proteas have never progressed beyond the semis of the tournament, impeded by a combination of bad luck and nerves
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - Semi-Final - Australia Practice - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - November 14, 2023 Australia's Pat Cummins during practice
    Aussies to draw on big-occasion experience: Cummins
    The five-time champions shook off a sluggish start in India by stringing together seven wins in a row to make the last four
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v South Africa - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India – Nov 5, 2023 India's Virat Kohli celebrates with Mohammed Shami after the match
    South Africa put mauling by India behind them
    India dominated the game from the first ball as they posted 326 for five on a tricky wicket, before skittling South Africa for 83

    Opinion

    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp