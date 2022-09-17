    বাংলা

    Bond named head coach of Mumbai Indians' UAE team

    He is also Mumbai Indians' bowling coach in the Indian Premier League

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Sept 2022, 01:13 PM
    Updated : 17 Sept 2022, 01:13 PM

    Mumbai Indians on Saturday announced that former New Zealand fast bowler Shane Bond has been named the head coach of their MI Emirates team in the United Arab Emirates-based International League T20 (ILT20) competition. 

    Bond, who is also Mumbai Indians' bowling coach in the Indian Premier League (IPL), will be assisted by Parthiv Patel (batting coach), Vinay Kumar (bowling coach) and James Franklin (fielding coach). 

    Former India international Robin Singh has been appointed the franchise's general manager. 

    "It's always exciting to build a new team and I'm looking forward to furthering the MI legacy and inspiring our players to take the game to new heights," Bond, 47, said in a statement. 

    The six-team ILT20, which launches in January, will be the second most lucrative Twenty20 tournament after the trend-setting IPL in terms of player remuneration. 

    T20 Cricket Leagues
