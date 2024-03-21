Bangladesh Women rely on bowling for ODI success against Australia

Bangladesh Women are looking to capitalise on their formidable bowling attack to get the better of Australia in the upcoming three-match One-Day International home series.

“They [Australia] rely a lot on 4-5 batters. Our target will be to dismantle that place of their strength as quickly as possible. And I must say we are the best in bowling,” captain Nigar Sultana said at a press conference on Wednesday ahead of the series.

Beginning Thursday at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh will lock their horns in the series against Australia – a part of the ICC Women's Championship. Australia will stay on to feature in a three-match T20I series.

“The bowlers performed well in big venues, including [in Mirpur]. In that way, I’m very much confident,” Nigar said.