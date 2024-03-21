    বাংলা

    Bangladesh Women rely on bowling for ODI success against Australia

    Nigar Sultana’s trust in the bowling department follows their recent success

    Sports Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 March 2024, 07:05 PM
    Updated : 20 March 2024, 07:05 PM

    Bangladesh Women are looking to capitalise on their formidable bowling attack to get the better of Australia in the upcoming three-match One-Day International home series.

    “They [Australia] rely a lot on 4-5 batters. Our target will be to dismantle that place of their strength as quickly as possible. And I must say we are the best in bowling,” captain Nigar Sultana said at a press conference on Wednesday ahead of the series.

    Beginning Thursday at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh will lock their horns in the series against Australia – a part of the ICC Women's Championship. Australia will stay on to feature in a three-match T20I series.

    “The bowlers performed well in big venues, including [in Mirpur]. In that way, I’m very much confident,” Nigar said.

    Her Australian counterpart Alyssa Healy agreed with Nigar. "I think if you look at their squad as a whole, they possess a lot of skill within their bowling attack. I think a lot of spin which is quite noticeable, a real challenge for teams not from the subcontinent," Healy said.

    "Watching a little bit of the series they played recently against India in these conditions, they made it really challenging for that Indian batting line-up.

    "I think Bangladesh poses a real threat to a lot of teams within the ODI Women's Championship in particular. They have fought their way into it and they've got the opportunity now to play against the top nations in the world, which I think is a great thing for our sport."

    Nigar’s dependance on the bowling department follows recent success of Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter and Rabeya Khan who have done a great job in defending the totals scored by their batters.

    Nahida, the experienced left-arm spinner bagged 20 wickets from 11 ODIs in 2023 while she was named in the ICC's best ODI squad of the year.

    Leg-spinner Rabeya took 14 wickets from nine matches.

    Marufa, who played most of the game as the lone seamer, took 14 wickets from nine matches.

    The other spinners, Sultana Khatun and Fahima, had been effective with bowling when the team needed.

    Now they face the big challenge against big names like Healy, Ellyse Perry and Beth Mooney. All three of them are in the top ten of the ICC ranking of batters now.

    Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath and Annabelle Sutherland all are in good rhythm as well.

    RELATED STORIES
    Australia call off T20 series against Afghanistan over women's rights
    Australia call off T20 series against Afghanistan
    The teams were scheduled to play three T20 matches in the UAE in August this year
    Gwyneth Paltrow attends the CFDA Fashion Awards in Manhattan, New York City, US, Nov 6, 2023.
    Paltrow's next step in wellness journey: finding calm
    The actor’s latest collaboration with meditation app Moments of Space is part of that self-love journey, the 51-year-old says
    Women's One Day International Series - England v Australia - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - July 16, 2023
    Australia's Perry shatters sponsor's car window with huge six
    The 33-year-old hits four sixes in her knock, the last of which sails over long on and crashes through the window of the car
    Cricket - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Final - New Zealand v Australia- Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - November 14, 2021 Australia's Matthew Wade in action
    Australia's Wade itching for World Cup after New Zealand whitewash
    Australia completed a clean sweep of the three-match series on Sunday by winning a rain-affected clash by 27 runs at Eden Park

    Opinion

    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin
    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp