India reign at home again, England grapple with 'Bazball' doubts

DUCKETT DISMISSAL

Under Stokes and head coach Brendon "Baz" McCullum, England have espoused a flamboyant, even if risk-fraught, brand of cricket built around fearless batting.

The same approach that largely worked back home appeared somewhat one-dimensional and even reckless.

Opener Ben Duckett's dismissal on Saturday illustrated the limitation of that approach.

Having conceded a first innings lead of 259, England were already far behind and would have benefited from cautious, safety-first batting to avoid an innings defeat.

Instead, whether due to a lack of trust in his own defence or an urge to impose himself early, Duckett charged forward against Ashwin only to miss the ball and lose his off-stump.

The opener was so far down the track he would have been stumped if he had not been bowled.

By contrast Joe Root, who struck 84 in England's meagre second-innings 195, showed how touring batters can temper their aggression to master spin in India.

Stokes stood by his side's overall approach, however, and was of the view that a good offence was the best defence against the wily home spinners.

"When India get on top, especially with the ball, they get a lot of men around the bat and with the quality of their (spin) bowlers...you've got to find ways of getting rid of those close fielders," the all-rounder explained.

"You've just got to be positive enough to take that risk, accept that it may lead to your downfall. But when the intent is there and you have a clear reason as to why you are playing that shot, you can hold your hands up and accept it."