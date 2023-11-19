Clinical Australia bowl out India for 240 in World Cup final

India rode battling half-centuries by KL Rahul and Virat Kohli to post 240 all out in exactly 50 overs against Australia in the final of the World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Pat Cummins's decision to field, primarily to avoid operating with a dewy ball in the night, bemused many but Australian bowlers, aided by some superb fielding, stifled their opposition.

India captain Rohit Sharma had been playing tone-setting knocks in their batting template in the tournament and it was no different in the final despite the early loss of Shubman Gill.