    বাংলা

    Gill to lead Gujarat after Pandya returns to Mumbai

    Pandya, who helped Mumbai to four IPL titles between 2015 and 2021, had led Gujarat to the title in their debut season in 2022

    Reuters
    Published : 27 Nov 2023, 01:28 PM
    Updated : 27 Nov 2023, 01:28 PM

    Gujarat Titans said on Monday opener Shubman Gill would captain the side in next year's Indian Premier League after they allowed Hardik Pandya to return to Mumbai Indians, his first IPL team.

    Pandya, who helped Mumbai to four IPL titles between 2015-2021, led Gujarat to the IPL title in their debut season in 2022 and was also captain of the squad that finished runners-up to Chennai Super Kings.

    Mumbai also sent Australia all-rounder Cameron Green, who they bought for 175 million Indian rupees ($2.10 million) last year, to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

    Pandya's move to Mumbai puts an additional 150 million rupees in Gujarat's coffers, which could come in handy at the player auction in Dubai on Dec. 19.

    "He has expressed a desire to return to his original team Mumbai Indians," Vikram Solanki, Gujarat's director of cricket, said in a statement.

    "We respect his decision and wish him all the very best in his future endeavours."

    Pandya's departure sees his India team mate Gill take the captain's arm-band at Gujarat and Solanki said the opener had shown "growth in stature and standing over the last two years".

    "We've seen him mature not only as a batter but also as a leader in cricket," he added. "His contribution on the field has helped Gujarat Titans emerge as a formidable force...

    "His maturity and skill is evident in his on-field performance and we are extremely excited to embark on a new journey with a young leader like Shubman at the helm."

    RELATED STORIES
    Stokes to miss 2024 IPL season
    Stokes to miss 2024 IPL
    He came out of one-day international retirement to participate in the recent ODI World Cup in India
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Bangladesh - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India - October 19, 2023 India's Hardik Pandya reacts after sustaining an injury. Reuters
    Pandya ruled out of World Cup, Krishna joins squad
    The all-rounder injured his left ankle while trying to stop a shot with his foot on his own bowling during India's win over Bangladesh
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Australia - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, India - October 8, 2023 India's Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul celebrate after the match
    Pandya to miss Sri Lanka game
    He was hurt as he tried to stop a shot with his foot off his own bowling during the their seven-wicket win over Bangladesh
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v Bangladesh - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, India - October 19, 2023 India's Hardik Pandya receives medical attention after sustaining an injury as Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami look on REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
    Pandya to miss New Zealand game due to injury
    Pandya injured his left ankle while trying to stop a shot with his foot on his own bowling against Bangladesh

    Opinion

    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury
    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps