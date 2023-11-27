Gill to lead Gujarat after Pandya returns to Mumbai

Gujarat Titans said on Monday opener Shubman Gill would captain the side in next year's Indian Premier League after they allowed Hardik Pandya to return to Mumbai Indians, his first IPL team.

Pandya, who helped Mumbai to four IPL titles between 2015-2021, led Gujarat to the IPL title in their debut season in 2022 and was also captain of the squad that finished runners-up to Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai also sent Australia all-rounder Cameron Green, who they bought for 175 million Indian rupees ($2.10 million) last year, to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Pandya's move to Mumbai puts an additional 150 million rupees in Gujarat's coffers, which could come in handy at the player auction in Dubai on Dec. 19.