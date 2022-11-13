England win the toss, field first in T20 World Cup final v Pakistan

Live scores: Pak 122/5 in 17 overs (Shadab 20*, Nawaz 0*)
Pakistan reach 100
Babar's men reached 106 for 4 in 15 overs. Masood and Shadab were threatening to break free with eyes on160 on a track with formidable pace and bounce.
England on a roll
Ben Stokes decked one hard to catch a slim edge from Iftikhar for a caught behind as Pakistan slipped to 85 for 4 in 12.2 overs. Pakistan runnings out of wickets and overs to challenge England.
Babar undone by Rashid google
As Pakistan were setting up for a flourish, Rashid bagged Babar's wicket with a googly. The ball gripped and turned back into his attempted cut through the off-side, and looped back to the bowler off the splice for a big turning point.
Pakistan 84 for 3 in 11.1 overs.
Pakistan 6.8 RPO at halfway mark
England have been able to restrict any overblown charge from Pakistan in the first 10 overs, but Babar is watching the deliveries quickly and picking up the length fairly quickly. With a lot of batting still to come, Buttler will look to put the right fielders at the right spot the last 10 overs.
Rashid strikes first ball
Adil Rashid tossed it up to lure in Mohammad Haris who launched it towards long on where Ben Stokes pouched a safe catch to puncture Pakistan attack on 45 for 2 in 7.1 overs.
Eventful powerplay
The powerplay swung both ways but remained poised with a wicket at the latter half of a steady start. Babar is looking to set off with the able hands of Mohammad Haris at the other end. The surface is producing good bounce and carry.
Pakistan 39 for 1 in 6 overs.
Curran takes out Rizwan
An over after finding the middle of his bat with a six, Mohammad Rizwan drove Sam Curran and dragged one leaving his body on to the timber. Curran shows mettle by breaking vaunted partnership. Pakistan 29 for 1 in 4.2 overs.
Steady start
Openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan set off to a solid start as Sam Curran and Chris Woakes kept things tight. Ben Stokes began the bowling with a no-ball followed by a wide, though Rizwan was unable to put the free-hit to good use.
After four overs, Pakistan are 28 for no loss.
Teams unchanged as England bowl
England won the toss and will field first in the T20 World Cup final against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.
Both teams were unchanged from their semi-finals.
Pakistan: 1 Babar Azam (capt), 2 Mohammad Rizwan (wk), 3 Mohammad Haris, 4 Shan Masood, 5 Iftikhar Ahmed, 6 Mohammad Nawaz, 7 Shadab Khan, 8 Mohammad Wasim, 9 Naseem Shah, 10 Haris Rauf, 11 Shaheen Shah Afridi.
England: 1 Jos Buttler (capt & wk), 2 Alex Hales, 3 Phil Salt, 4 Ben Stokes, 5 Harry Brook, 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Moeen Ali, 8 Sam Curran, 9 Chris Woakes, 10 Chris Jordan, 11 Adil Rashid.