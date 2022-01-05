Bangladesh shock New Zealand to create greatest moment in their Test history

On Wednesday (early Thursday morning BdST), the Tigers, who have been touring New Zealand since 2001, ended their 32-match wait across all formats for their first-ever victory at the 16th attempt that snapped the world champions' 17-match unbeaten run on home soil.

Ebadot had bowled Bangladesh to the brink of a famous victory by the end of the fourth day on Tuesday when he ripped through the Kiwi middle order with figures of 4-39.

Needing a miracle, the home side began the fifth day on 147-5 but lost their last five wickets for only 22 runs. Ebadot broke down the last of the Kiwi resistance with two quick wickets as the hosts were dismissed in their second innings for 169, their lowest score against Bangladesh. Opener Will Young topscored with 69 in the second innings.

New Zealand trailed by 130 runs in the first innings, leaving Bangladesh to score only 40 for victory at Bay Oval, Tauranga.

Bangladesh overhauled the target inside 17 overs to pull off an unforgettable triumph. Captain Mominul Haque, top-scorer in the first innings with 88, and former skipper Mushfiqur Rahim were at the crease when Bangladesh reached 42 for the loss of openers Shadman Islam and Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Ebadat finished the historic game with figures of 6-56 to propel the visitors to just their sixth Test win outside of Bangladesh and their greatest away achievement.

The Tigers had recovered from some wobbles to finish day four on the verge of pulling off one of the big upsets.

At stumps on Tuesday, New Zealand were 147-5 in their second innings, leading by just 17 runs with only five wickets left to stave off the defeat. Bangladesh had built a first-innings lead of 130 after making 458.

They were bowled out for 328 in their first innings after being sent in to bat, even though Devon Conway made 122 in his first Test on home soil.

In nine previous Tests in New Zealand, Bangladesh had suffered nine defeats in mostly one-sided contests.

Mominul Haque’s side also became the first Asian side to beat them on their home turf in Tests since Pakistan's 10-wicket victory in Hamilton in January 2011.

Their first-ever win over New Zealand in the longest format of the game in 16 attempts means Bangladesh are leading two-Test series 1-0 with the second and final Test in the series beginning on Sunday in Christchurch.

Man of the match Ebadot, who salutes when he takes a wicket, saluted twice when he bowled Ross Taylor for 40.

"It's a long story, volleyball player to Test cricketer," Ebadot said. "But I'm a soldier of the Bangladesh Air Force and I know how to salute.

"On New Zealand soil over the last 11 years our brothers and our teams didn't get any wins.

"But when we came to New Zealand we set a goal. We raised our hands and said 'yes, we have to do it and we can do it on New Zealand soil.'

"New Zealand are Test champions so if we raise our hands and beat New Zealand on New Zealand soil our next generation will be able to beat them too."

New Zealand captain Tom Latham said his side had been given a lesson on how to play Test cricket.

"We were short in all three facets," he said.

"Bangladesh showed us how to go about things on that wicket.

"They were able to build partnerships, to bowl well from both ends and build pressure and unfortunately we weren't able to do it for long enough."