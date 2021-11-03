Stokes' return massive for England's Ashes tour: Root
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Nov 2021 08:40 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2021 08:40 PM BdST
The return of Ben Stokes to England's squad for the Ashes tour will give them a better chance of winning in Australia but the all-rounder will need time to rediscover his best form, captain Joe Root said.
Stokes had taken an indefinite break from cricket in July to focus on his mental health, while also recovering from a second operation on a broken finger, and was not included in coach Chris Silverwood's initial squad for the series.
But the England and Wales Cricket Board said last month that Stokes would be available for the five-Test series, which is due to start on Dec 8 in Brisbane.
"Obviously, it's massive news," Root said on Tuesday. "Speak to anyone within the game, whether they'd prefer to have Ben in their team or not, and everyone would say they would.
"Although we all know what Ben is capable of, we're still managing expectations. He's been out of the game a long time, he's had a serious injury and he's got a lot of work to do to get himself back to the Ben Stokes we all know.
"But if there's one thing we can bet on with Ben it's that he'll do everything he can to ready himself and then put in performances that help England win games of cricket."
Australia retained the Ashes in 2019 after the series ended in a 2-2 draw.
- NZ beat Scotland, stay on semis trail
- 'Different' Australia can handle Bangladesh's spin: Agar
- Pakistan sail into semis with Namibia rout
- Tigers sink to fourth straight loss
- India focus on must-win matches
- The Proteas are taking the Tigers seriously
- Buttler says Sri Lanka ton 'right up there'
- Team effort behind S Africa's run at World Cup
- Stokes' return massive for England's Ashes tour: Root
- Guptill fires as New Zealand beat Scotland, stay on semis trail
- 'Different' Australia can handle Bangladesh's spin: Agar
- Unbeaten Pakistan sail into semis with Namibia rout
- Run-rate worry can wait, India focus on must-win matches
- South Africa skittle Bangladesh out for 84 in T20 World Cup
Most Read
- Actress Kristen Stewart engaged to partner Dylan Meyer
- COVID vaccine for school students at 8 centres in Dhaka
- Shahana Hanif of Bangladeshi descent makes history as the first Muslim woman elected to New York City Council
- As Bangladesh faces up to climate reality, children are most at risk
- South Africa hand Bangladesh fourth straight defeat in T20 World Cup
- Country by country, scientists eye beginning of an end to the COVID-19 pandemic
- Hasina urges expats to invest in Bangladesh, says barriers will be removed
- Narayanganj court opens trial of Hifazat leader Mamunul in rape case
- Unbeaten Pakistan sail into semis with Namibia rout
- PBI arrests a killer in the guise of a lover and his partner in crime in Cumilla