Bangladesh chase 143 against Windies to stay alive in T20 World Cup
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Oct 2021 06:10 PM BdST Updated: 29 Oct 2021 06:31 PM BdST
West Indies batsmen have hauled 142 for seven on a challenging surface against Bangladesh who are fighting to keep their hopes of making it to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup.
The Caribbeans, who like Bangladesh are languishing at the bottom of the Group 1 table with two straight defeats, were held up by a determined knock from Roston Chase (39 off 46 balls) and Nicholas Pooran’s 22-ball onslaught for 40 at Sharjah on Friday.
Deciding to bowl, the Tigers dominated the opening half of the game with three early wickets, restricting the West Indies to 49 for three in the first 10 overs, when the Carribeans only managed two boundaries.
Mahedi Hasan, who bagged two of the early wickets, had two catching opportunities to peg Bangladesh further ahead, but he grassed them both.
In a bold move, Kieron Pollard (14 not out) retired himself to bring Pooran out and turned things around.
Pooran clubbed four sixes and a boundary to bring momentum in a half-century stand with Chase before seamer Taskin Ahmed took them both out in successive deliveries.
But on a tough track, West Indies’ momentum already eyed a total beyond 140.
After Afif Hossain dropped another sitter at the death, Pollard came out and heaved one over the ropes to hand the Tigers a cracking target to stay alive in the tournament.
- Warner regains form as Aussies thrash Sri Lanka
- Bangladesh need Windies win to kick-start WC campaign
- Holder replaces McCoy in Windies T20 WC squad
- Indian state threatens charges for celebrations of Pakistan win
- WI backing themselves to bounce back against Tigers
- Namibia edge Scotland
- England rout Bangladesh
- S Africa wait on De Kock explanation
- Australian spin great Mallett dies at 76
- Warner regains form as Australia thrash Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup
- Bangladesh need Windies win to kick-start World Cup campaign, says Nurul
- Holder replaces injured McCoy in West Indies T20 World Cup squad
- Indian state threatens sedition charges for celebrations of Pakistan cricket win
- Champions Windies backing themselves to bounce back against Bangladesh
Most Read
- Bangladesh signs $1.13bn deal with China for Dhaka-Ashulia expressway
- Facebook renames itself Meta
- 40-year-old ferry Shah Amanat, sunken at Paturia, was supposed to be retired a decade ago
- Hasina alerts all to dangers of COVID in winter
- Bangladesh need Windies win to kick-start World Cup campaign, says Nurul
- Bangladesh vaccinates children with Pfizer. Is one dose effective enough – and safer?
- Indian state threatens sedition charges for celebrations of Pakistan cricket win
- Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan gets bail after 3 weeks in jail
- Bangladesh chase 143 against Windies to stay alive in T20 World Cup
- BRTA threatens legal action against ridesharing without app