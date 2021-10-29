Bangladesh chase 143 against Windies to stay alive in T20 World Cup

The Caribbeans, who like Bangladesh are languishing at the bottom of the Group 1 table with two straight defeats, were held up by a determined knock from Roston Chase (39 off 46 balls) and Nicholas Pooran’s 22-ball onslaught for 40 at Sharjah on Friday.

Deciding to bowl, the Tigers dominated the opening half of the game with three early wickets, restricting the West Indies to 49 for three in the first 10 overs, when the Carribeans only managed two boundaries.

Mahedi Hasan, who bagged two of the early wickets, had two catching opportunities to peg Bangladesh further ahead, but he grassed them both.

In a bold move, Kieron Pollard (14 not out) retired himself to bring Pooran out and turned things around.

Pooran clubbed four sixes and a boundary to bring momentum in a half-century stand with Chase before seamer Taskin Ahmed took them both out in successive deliveries.

But on a tough track, West Indies’ momentum already eyed a total beyond 140.

After Afif Hossain dropped another sitter at the death, Pollard came out and heaved one over the ropes to hand the Tigers a cracking target to stay alive in the tournament.