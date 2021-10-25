Afghanistan hope World Cup success can bring joy back home
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Oct 2021 11:42 AM BdST Updated: 25 Oct 2021 11:42 AM BdST
Afghanistan's Twenty20 World Cup preparation has been far from ideal in the aftermath of the country's Taliban takeover in August but captain Mohammad Nabi hopes his team's performance can bring about some joy back home.
Afghanistan's cricket board also underwent personnel changes and all-rounder Nabi was handed the captaincy after star spinner Rashid Khan stepped down saying he had not been consulted about the squad selection.
Due to visa issues the Afghan team arrived in the United Arab Emirates late and a bit undercooked, having played only three T20 internationals against Zimbabwe since March last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's not that ideal," Nabi told reporters on Sunday, a day ahead of their opening Super 12 match against Scotland in Sharjah.
"There were little issues when we arrived in Dubai ... but these last two warm-up games and practice sessions prepared the team well.
"The fans are really waiting because the only happiness in Afghanistan is cricket. If we do well in the tournament and win games, the fans will be really happy and there will be a lot of smiles on faces."
Afghanistan are in Group Two alongside former champions India and Pakistan as well as New Zealand. The top two sides from the two groups will advance to the semi-finals.
Very few teams take Afghanistan lightly in world cricket, more so in the shorter formats, and their growing stature is reflected in their automatic qualification for the World Cup's Super 12 stage as a top-eight side.
Afghanistan have made a name for themselves as a strong bowling attack and will rely on their spin trio of Nabi, Rashid and Mujeeb Ur Rahman to restrict opponents.
"I will try my best to make my team a unit," said the experienced Nabi. "We play a lot of cricket in UAE and every player knows how the conditions work. Really excited."
- Ruthless Pakistan break India jinx
- Tigers fight back as Shakib, Saifuddin strike
- For India and Pakistan, cricket is never just a game
- Bin it and move on, skipper Pollard tells Windies
- England signal title ambition after bowlers rout Windies
- Australia edge S Africa in thriller
- Sri Lanka are a better side than Bangladesh: Shanaka
- India need to bring their A game against Pakistan: Kohli
- Babar leads from front, ruthless Pakistan break India jinx
- Naim, Mushfiqur propel Bangladesh to 171 for 4 against Sri Lanka in Super 12
- Bin it and move on, Pollard tells 'demolished' Windies
- For India and Pakistan, cricket is never just a game
- England signal title ambition after bowlers rout Windies
- Australia edge South Africa in low-scoring World Cup thriller
Most Read
- Asalanka stars as Sri Lanka hand Bangladesh 5-wicket defeat in Super 12
- Sri Lanka are a better side than Bangladesh, says captain Shanaka
- Babar leads from front, ruthless Pakistan break India jinx
- Bangladesh imposes home quarantine for vaccinated travellers from 13 countries
- Actor Mahmud Sajjad dies from COVID complications at 73
- Hasina inaugurates Payra Bridge, connecting Kuakata with the rest of Bangladesh
- Fearsome dinosaur that stalked Australia was a timid plant eater
- She is breaking glass ceilings in space, but facing sexism on earth
- Expelled BCL man, cleric confess to inciting Rangpur anti-Hindu attacks: police
- Vested quarters are trying to tarnish Bangladesh's image, says Hasina