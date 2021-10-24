Naim, Mushfiqur propel Bangladesh to 171 for 4 against Sri Lanka in Super 12

Asked to bat, the Tigers were off to a breezy start and found their footing with the bat after qualifying in second place of Group B in the qualifiers at Sharjah on Sunday.

Naim (62 off 52 balls) and Liton Das (16) forged a solid 40-run opening stand. Mushfiqur then joined in and paired up with Naim for a fluent 73 in the third wicket.

Naim cracked six boundaries for his fourth T20I half-century before falling as Binura Fernando’s lone wicket, but Bangladesh were all set up for a late burst.

Mushfiqur pressed on, sweeping and cutting away to a blistering 37-ball knock, including five boundaries and two sixes in his sixth T20I half-century.

The little man, who has been quiet with the bat as of late, helped Bangladesh collect 53 runs in the last five overs.

For Sri Lanka, all bowlers struggled to make a dent to the pace of the Tigers’ innings.

Chamika Karunaratne (1-12), Fernando (1-27) and Lahiru Kumara (1-29) bagged Bangladeshi wickets while Afif Hossain (7) ran himself out.