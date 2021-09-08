Mustafizur, Nasum, Mahmudullah set up maiden T20 series-clinching win over New Zealand

Asked to bowl first, Nasum (4-10) and Mustafizur (4-12) restricted the Black Caps to 93 all out before skipper Mahmudullah (43 off 48 balls) once again led from the front to take his team to the historic win with five balls to spare at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Bangladesh bowlers once again reaped benefits from the slow-turning surface of the Mirpur stadium as the Black Caps failed to bat for 20 overs.

The Tigers’ task with the bat was no cakewalk as southpaw Ajaz Patel once again proved lethal with the ball, finishing with a miserly 2-9 from four overs.