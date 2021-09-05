Terrible batting plunges Bangladesh into heavy defeat as New Zealand stay alive in series

Bangladesh suffered a spectacular batting collapse to hand New Zealand a thumping 52-run win in the third T20 and keep the visitors alive in the series.

The victory was fashioned by splendid bowling by spinners Ajaz Patel (4-16) and Cole McConchie (3-15) after Henry Nicholls and Tom Blundell’s 66-run unbeaten partnership.

In response to New Zealand’s 128 for 5, Bangladesh started seemingly well but the top order collapse began with Liton Das when the team score was 23. The opener struck two boundaries in the third over but was trapped lbw by McConchie.

Mahedi Hasan pulled a length ball to short midwicket while Shakib Al Hasan bagged a duck trying to slog from outside off.

Patel's twin strike left Bangladesh reeling at 25 for 3 and Mohammad Naim (13 off 19) fell soon after to make matters even worse.

Patel continued by taking the wickets of Mahmudullah and Afif Hossain on consecutive deliveries to leave New Zealand on top at 43 for 6.

Mushfiqur Rahim struggled in the middle before ending with 20 off 37. McConchie contributed with 4-0-15-3 to end the game.

Opting to bat first, New Zealand also experienced a top order collapse. Only Rachin Ravindra and Will Young made 27 for the second wicket to get the innings going.

Young and Colin de Grandhomme were lbw to Mohammad Saifuddin in the seventh over - both trying to flick an off-cutter to the on side. Ravindra was bowled for 20 trying to slog a tossed up delivery from Mahmudullah.

Tom Latham came down the track chipped a flat delivery back to Mahedi Hasan to leave New Zealand struggling at 62 for 5 in the 11th over.

Nicholls and Blundell then revived the innings to give their bowlers something to fight on the low-scoring pitch. As many as 46 of their 66 off 55 came in the last five overs.

Mustafizur Rahman bled 13 in the 18th over while Saifuddin gave nine in the 19th. The final over went for 11 with two boundaries as New Zealand collected 33 in the final three.

Brief scores: New Zealand 128/5 in 20 overs (Henry Nicholls 36*, Tom Blundell 30*; Mohammad Saifuddin 2-28) beat Bangladesh 76 in 19.4 overs (Ajaz Patel 4-16, Cole McConchie 3-15) by 52 runs.