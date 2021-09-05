Home > Cricket

India set England 368 to win fourth Test

Published: 05 Sep 2021 10:23 PM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2021 10:23 PM BdST

India were all out for 466 in their second innings, setting England a victory target of 368 in the fourth Test at The Oval on Sunday.

Opener Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with a stellar 127, while Cheteshwar Pujara (61), Shardul Thakur (60) and Rishabh Pant (50) hit fifties.

Chris Woakes was the pick of the English bowlers claiming 3-83.

The five-Test series is level at 1-1.

