India set England 368 to win fourth Test
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Sep 2021 10:23 PM BdST Updated: 05 Sep 2021 10:23 PM BdST
India were all out for 466 in their second innings, setting England a victory target of 368 in the fourth Test at The Oval on Sunday.
Opener Rohit Sharma top-scored for India with a stellar 127, while Cheteshwar Pujara (61), Shardul Thakur (60) and Rishabh Pant (50) hit fifties.
Chris Woakes was the pick of the English bowlers claiming 3-83.
The five-Test series is level at 1-1.
