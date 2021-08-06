Mahmudullah, Mustafizur star as Bangladesh seal maiden T20 series win over Australia

A fifty by captain Mahmudullah and some tight bowling led by Mustafizur Rahman guided them to the famous win in the 5-match series at Mirpur on Friday.

Australia were 10 runs shy of Bangladesh’s 127 when Mehidy Hasan Miraz capped off the final over of the third match at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.

Mehidy, however, was the most expensive bowler bleeding 29 runs in his 3 overs and conceding a six in the final over as Alex Carey (20 off 15) tried to pull the Aussies back in the series.

Shoriful Islam took two, including the scalp of Mitchell Marsh (51 off 47), the only Australian batsman who has been able to fend off the Bangladesh attack in this series.

His pace partner Mustafizur conceded only 9 runs in his 4 overs while spinners Nasum Ahmed and Shakib Al Hasan took one each as the visitors mustered 117 for 4.

Earlier, Shakib (26 off 17) partnered with Mahmudullah in a 44-run stand that guided the Tigers to the meagre total, which appeared a challenging one on this wicket as the first two matches had been a low-scoring affair as well.