Mushfiqur century powers Bangladesh to first ever series win over Sri Lanka

The crushing victory under the Duckworth-Lewis method in the rain-hit second ODI also took the Tigers to the top of ICC’s ODI Super League table with 50 points in eight matches, above Pakistan (40) and Australia (40).

The hosts were in danger of capitulation before Mushfiqur came to their rescue with his eighth ODI century. He hauled his team to 246 before falling as the last wicket at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Following two pauses for heavy downpours during the Bangladesh innings, the Islanders were shaky all through the chase.

Offspinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz (3-28) and seamer Mustafizur Rahman (3-16) tightened the screws to restrict Sri Lanka to a meagre 141 for nine in 40 overs after the visitor’s chase was curtailed to 40 overs for a late shower.