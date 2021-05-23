Mushfiqur, Mahmudullah, Tamim lift Bangladesh to 257-6 against Sri Lanka in first ODI

Skipper Tamim Iqbal smashed 52 off 70 balls before the visitors reduced them to 99 for four leaving Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah to rebuild at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Opting to bat first, the Islanders struck early to send Bangladesh lost opener Liton Das early for a duck as Shakib Al Hasan came up on number three.

With Tamim looking good for his 51st ODI half-century, Shakib’s sluggish innings, 15 off 34 balls, came to an end when he read Danushka Gunathilaka’s slower delivery wrong and sent it looping at long on.

The pick of the Sri Lankan bowlers with three wickets, offspinner Dhananjaya de Silva struck twice in two balls with the desired breakthrough with Tamim’s scalp, before trapping Mohammad Mithun in front for a duck.

Mushfiqur then anchored the innings with Mahmudullah in the 122-ball stand.

After guiding the home side to 208 lacing his 40th ODI fifty with four boundaries and a six, Mushfiqur perished trying to Lakshan Sandakan.

Mahmudullah then paired with Afif Hossain (27 not out) to grab his 24th half century before being castled by Dhananjaya.