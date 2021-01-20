Shakib takes four on return as Bangladesh cruise to 6-wicket win in first ODI against Windies
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Jan 2021 05:51 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2021 05:51 PM BdST
Tigers’ ace Shakib Al Hasan bagged four wickets as the hosts eased to a 6-wicket win against the West Indies with a dominating show with the ball in the first ODI.
Debutant pacer Hasan Mahmud shone with 3 for 28 as the visiting team were bundled out for a paltry 122 before the men in red and green sauntered off to the target with 97 balls to spare overs at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium on Wednesday.
Captain Tamim Iqbal started the chase with solid 44 seeing the chase off to a good start, pairing with Liton Das (14) for a 47-run opening stand.
Caribbean slow left-arm orthodox Akeal Hosein sent three Bangladeshi batsmen back to the hutch before Mushfiqur Rahim (19) and Mahmudullah (9) pushed the team past the finishing line.
Earlier, Shakib took a superb 4 for just 8 runs in 7.2 overs, while Hasan Mahmud grabbed 3 for 28 on his debut after Tamim opted to field first.
Kyle Mayers topscored with 40 in a 59-run resistance in the middle order with Rovman Powell (28). But once Mahmud ended the stand with his maiden wicket, he finished off the West Indies’ odds of a fighting score.
Bangladesh pace spearhead Mustafizur Rahman picked up both Caribbean openers on either side of a rain break.
Joshua da Silva went for 9 when edged one out to Liton Das who took a spectacular catch at point, while Mustafizur trapped West Indies opener Sunil Ambris (7) in front with one that swung in to give Bangladesh an ideal start.
