Shakib takes four on return as Bangladesh cruise to 6-wicket win in first ODI against Windies

Debutant pacer Hasan Mahmud shone with 3 for 28 as the visiting team were bundled out for a paltry 122 before the men in red and green sauntered off to the target with 97 balls to spare overs at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium on Wednesday.

Captain Tamim Iqbal started the chase with solid 44 seeing the chase off to a good start, pairing with Liton Das (14) for a 47-run opening stand.

Caribbean slow left-arm orthodox Akeal Hosein sent three Bangladeshi batsmen back to the hutch before Mushfiqur Rahim (19) and Mahmudullah (9) pushed the team past the finishing line.

Earlier, Shakib took a superb 4 for just 8 runs in 7.2 overs, while Hasan Mahmud grabbed 3 for 28 on his debut after Tamim opted to field first.

Kyle Mayers topscored with 40 in a 59-run resistance in the middle order with Rovman Powell (28). But once Mahmud ended the stand with his maiden wicket, he finished off the West Indies’ odds of a fighting score.

Bangladesh pace spearhead Mustafizur Rahman picked up both Caribbean openers on either side of a rain break.

Joshua da Silva went for 9 when edged one out to Liton Das who took a spectacular catch at point, while Mustafizur trapped West Indies opener Sunil Ambris (7) in front with one that swung in to give Bangladesh an ideal start.