Home > Cricket

Shakib takes four on return as Bangladesh cruise to 6-wicket win in first ODI against Windies

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Jan 2021 05:51 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2021 05:51 PM BdST

Tigers’ ace Shakib Al Hasan bagged four wickets as the hosts eased to a 6-wicket win against the West Indies with a dominating show with the ball in the first ODI.

Debutant pacer Hasan Mahmud shone with 3 for 28 as the visiting team were bundled out for a paltry 122 before the men in red and green sauntered off to the target with 97 balls to spare overs at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium on Wednesday.

Captain Tamim Iqbal started the chase with solid 44 seeing the chase off to a good start, pairing with Liton Das (14) for a 47-run opening stand.

Caribbean slow left-arm orthodox Akeal Hosein sent three Bangladeshi batsmen back to the hutch before Mushfiqur Rahim (19) and Mahmudullah (9) pushed the team past the finishing line.

Earlier, Shakib took a superb 4 for just 8 runs in 7.2 overs, while Hasan Mahmud grabbed 3 for 28 on his debut after Tamim opted to field first.

Kyle Mayers topscored with 40 in a 59-run resistance in the middle order with Rovman Powell (28). But once Mahmud ended the stand with his maiden wicket, he finished off the West Indies’ odds of a fighting score.

Bangladesh pace spearhead Mustafizur Rahman picked up both Caribbean openers on either side of a rain break.

Joshua da Silva went for 9 when edged one out to Liton Das who took a spectacular catch at point, while Mustafizur trapped West Indies opener Sunil Ambris (7) in front with one that swung in to give Bangladesh an ideal start.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories