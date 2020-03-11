Liton shines as Bangladesh complete T20 series sweep against Zimbabwe
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Mar 2020 09:41 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2020 09:48 PM BdST
Opener Liton Das has starred with an unbeaten half-century in a dominating 9-wicket win of Bangladesh over Zimbabwe in the second and final Twenty20 International against Zimbabwe.
Bangladesh had 25 balls in hand when Soumya Sarkar scored the winning single at the Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.
It is the first time the Tigers have completed sweep of series in all formats. They won the one-off Test and three One-Day Internationals against the visitors.
