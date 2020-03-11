BCB postpones Mujib Barsha T20s, AR Rahman concert for coronavirus
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Mar 2020 06:30 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2020 06:41 PM BdST
The global coronavirus outbreak has forced the Bangladesh Cricket Board to postpone two Twenty20 matches and a concert that were to take place in celebration of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary.
New dates for the matches between Asian XI and World XI, and the concert of Indian musician AR Rahman will be announced later, the BCB said on Wednesday after the first coronavirus cases in Bangladesh were reported earlier this week.
The matches had been scheduled for Mar 21-22 and the concert for Mar 18.
