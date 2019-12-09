Home > Sport > Cricket

South Asian Games: Bangladesh secure gold in men’s cricket

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Dec 2019 05:01 PM BdST Updated: 09 Dec 2019 06:18 PM BdST

Bangladesh men’s cricket team under-23 won a gold medal in the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal, beating Sri Lanka by seven wickets.

At the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kathmandu on Monday, Sri Lanka batted first and scored 122 for 8 in 20 overs. In reply, Bangladesh easily reached their targeted with 11 balls to spare.

On Sunday, Bangladesh women’s cricket team bagged a gold medal in the event, beating Sri Lanka in an enthralling final by 2 runs.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Hasina opens Bangabandhu BPL

Bangladesh women clinch gold in cricket

FILE PHOTO: Pakistan's Fawad Alam plays a shot during their first ODI (One Day International) cricket match against Sri Lanka in Hambantota August 23, 2014. Reuters

Fawad back in Pakistan Test squad

Ex-England captain Bob Willis dies

Warner shines with triple-century

India steamroll Bangladesh

Mominul offers no excuse

India on verge of series sweep

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.