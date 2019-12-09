South Asian Games: Bangladesh secure gold in men’s cricket
Sports Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Dec 2019 05:01 PM BdST Updated: 09 Dec 2019 06:18 PM BdST
Bangladesh men’s cricket team under-23 won a gold medal in the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal, beating Sri Lanka by seven wickets.
At the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kathmandu on Monday, Sri Lanka batted first and scored 122 for 8 in 20 overs. In reply, Bangladesh easily reached their targeted with 11 balls to spare.
On Sunday, Bangladesh women’s cricket team bagged a gold medal in the event, beating Sri Lanka in an enthralling final by 2 runs.
