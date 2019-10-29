Mominul to captain Bangladesh in Tests, Mahmudullah in T20s against India

The BCB made the announcement on the changes to the squads shortly after the International Cricket Council revealed the decision to ban Shakib for two years on Tuesday for not reporting match-fixing offers.

Bangladesh included uncapped top-order batsmen Nayeem Hasan and Saif Hasan in the Test squad announced on Tuesday.

Imrul Kayes and Al Amin have been recalled.

The T20 squad for the three-match series against India had been announced earlier.