BPL to be named ‘Bangabandhu BPL’

  Sports Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 11 Sep 2019 04:11 PM BdST Updated: 11 Sep 2019 04:29 PM BdST

The upcoming Bangladesh Premier League or BPL season will be named ‘Bangabandhu BPL’ to be organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

As a result, there will be no franchisee for in the seventh edition of the T20 tournament.

BCB President Nazmul Hassan made the announcement in Dhaka on Wednesday amid the ongoing talks with the franchisees to start the next round of the 4th season.

The BCB's contract with the franchisees had expired. The tournament is scheduled to begin on Dec 6.

The BCB has not been able to cope with the several demands made by the franchisees, the BCB president said. “But the main reason is to honour Bangabandhu.”

"The biggest reason behind this is, you know, next year is the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu. We want to dedicate this season’s BPL to Bangabandhu. ”

