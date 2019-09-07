Home > Sport > Cricket

Bangladesh women clinch T20 WC Qualifier title with thumping win over Thailand

  Sports Desk, Reuters

Published: 07 Sep 2019 10:34 PM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2019 10:34 PM BdST

Bangladesh have finished ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier tournament as unbeaten champions with a thumping 70-run victory over Thailand in the final match.

Thailand could manage only 60 runs for 7 in the chase of 131 for the win at Dundee in Scotland on Saturday.

Opener Sanjida Islam’s unbeaten 71-run innings with six boundaries and three over-boundaries helped the Tigresses post 130 runs.

It’s her first fifty in T20 International.

The other opener Murshida Khatun (33) assisted Sanjida before being bowled in the 10th over. 

Thailand struggled from the beginning of their innings, losing four wickets to score 20 runs in 10 overs.

Nahida Akter and Shaila Sharmin took two wickets each.

