Run to World T20 final can inspire England, says Root

  >>  Reuters

Published: 09 Jul 2019 02:39 AM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2019 02:39 AM BdST

England batsman Joe Root believes his team can draw confidence from their run to the 2016 World Twenty20 final as they attempt to win their first 50-over World Cup.

England, who face Australia in the semi-finals on Thursday, were beaten by West Indies in the World T20 final three years ago and the hosts have 10 members from that squad playing in this year's World Cup.

"It's been a long time since we've got to this stage," Root told the BBC ahead of England's first 50-over World Cup semi-final since 1992.

"But there's a big crossover of guys who were in that World T20 final and they'll draw experience from that."

If England beat Australia, they face a final clash against India or New Zealand who meet in the first semi-final on Tuesday.

Australia and India have won seven of the past nine 50-over World Cups between them, while England have not won a knockout match at the tournament since finishing runners-up to Pakistan in 1992.

After consecutive group-stage defeats by Sri Lanka and Australia left England's hopes of reaching the knockout stages hanging in the balance, the pre-tournament favourites rallied to beat India and New Zealand and make the last four.

"What will hold us in good stead is that our last two group games were must-win games," Root added. "We have been playing with that knockout intensity for a period now.

"It comes down to us playing in the manner we have in those last two games and, if we do that, we'll be a very hard side to beat."

