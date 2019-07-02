Rohit equals Sangakkara’s record of most centuries at a single World Cup
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Jul 2019 09:10 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jul 2019 09:10 PM BdST
India's opening batsman Rohit Sharma has scored his fourth century at the World Cup, equalling former Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakkara for most hundreds in a single campaign.
After the 104-run knock against Bangladesh at Birmingham on Tuesday, Rohit can take the outright lead with India scheduled to play Sri Lanka in their last group phase match before the knockout phase.
Rohit also overtook Australia’s David Warner (516 from eight innings) as the top-scorer of the tournament by amassing 544 from seven innings in the process.
India are currently second in the standings and are in a strong position to qualify for the semi-finals.
The following are the top five batsmen with most centuries at a single World Cup:
Rohit Sharma (India): Four centuries (2019)
Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka): Four centuries (2015)
Mark Waugh (Australia): Three centuries (1996)
Sourav Ganguly (India): Three centuries (2003)
Matthew Hayden (Australia): Three centuries (2007)
(This story is written from a Reuters Factbox)
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v India - Edgbaston, Birmingham, Britain - July 2, 2019
Mustafizur stops India at 314
ICC Cricket World Cup - Sri Lanka v West Indies - Emirates Riverside, Chester-Le-Street, Britain - July 1, 2019
Sri Lanka edge out WI
