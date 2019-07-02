Rohit equals Sangakkara’s record of most centuries at a single World Cup

After the 104-run knock against Bangladesh at Birmingham on Tuesday, Rohit can take the outright lead with India scheduled to play Sri Lanka in their last group phase match before the knockout phase.

Rohit also overtook Australia’s David Warner (516 from eight innings) as the top-scorer of the tournament by amassing 544 from seven innings in the process.

India are currently second in the standings and are in a strong position to qualify for the semi-finals.

The following are the top five batsmen with most centuries at a single World Cup:

Rohit Sharma (India): Four centuries (2019)

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka): Four centuries (2015)

Mark Waugh (Australia): Three centuries (1996)

Sourav Ganguly (India): Three centuries (2003)

Matthew Hayden (Australia): Three centuries (2007)

