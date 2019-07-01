Home > Sport > Cricket

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe unfazed by short Edgbaston boundary

Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza does not share his India counterpart Virat Kohli's concerns about the short boundary on one side at Edgbaston where the neighbours will clash in a World Cup group match on Tuesday.

Kohli was critical of the ground dimensions after England ended India's unbeaten campaign on a pitch which had a 59-metre boundary on one side.

"If batsmen are able to reverse sweep you for six on a 59-metre boundary there is not much you can do as a spinner," Kohli said, defending his slow bowlers after they lost by 31 runs.

The same pitch will be used for a match which Bangladesh must win to keep their semi-final hopes alive, while a victory for Kohli's men will secure them a place in the last four.

"It will be the same wicket and same ground for both teams," Mashrafe told reporters on Monday.

"We haven't played any match on it. Yes, one side is pretty smaller, so batsmen will normally target that area, but I think both teams will get the same benefit here."

India managed just one six in their innings, compared to England's 13, which included Ben Stokes' reverse-sweep off Yuzvendra Chahal that cleared the shorter boundary.

India's wrist-spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Chahal bled 160 runs for just one wicket in their combined 20 overs, partly handicapped after the Indian quicks failed to get early breakthroughs.

Mashrafe said his batsmen would be cautious against the Indian spinners despite the short boundary temptation.

"I think their spinners have done a good job if you look at their stats in the last two-three years. We can't expect to do what England did and get success.

