FACTBOX: Guide to Cricket World Cup 2019
Factbox on the 12th edition of the Cricket World Cup, which will be co-hosted by England and Wales from May 30-July 14:
FIXTURES
May 30 England v South Africa (The Oval, London)
May 31 West Indies v Pakistan (Nottingham)
June 1 New Zealand v Sri Lanka (Cardiff)
Afghanistan v Australia (Bristol)
June 2 South Africa v Bangladesh (The Oval, London)
June 3 England v Pakistan (Nottingham)
June 4 Afghanistan v Sri Lanka (Cardiff)
June 5 South Africa v India (Southampton)
Bangladesh v New Zealand (The Oval, London)
June 6 Australia v West Indies (Nottingham)
June 7 Pakistan v Sri Lanka (Bristol)
June 8 England v Bangladesh (Cardiff)
Afghanistan v New Zealand (Taunton)
June 9 India v Australia (The Oval, London)
June 10 South Africa v West Indies (Southampton)
June 11 Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (Bristol)
June 12 Australia v Pakistan (Taunton)
June 13 India v New Zealand (Nottingham)
June 14 England v West Indies (Southampton)
June 15 Sri Lanka v Australia (The Oval, London)
South Africa v Afghanistan (Cardiff)
June 16 India v Pakistan (Manchester)
June 17 West Indies v Bangladesh (Taunton)
June 18 England v Afghanistan (Manchester)
June 19 New Zealand v South Africa (Birmingham)
June 20 Australia v Bangladesh (Nottingham)
June 21 England v Sri Lanka (Leeds)
June 22 India v Afghanistan (Southampton)
West Indies v New Zealand (Manchester)
June 23 Pakistan v South Africa (Lord's, London)
June 24 Bangladesh v Afghanistan (Southampton)
June 25 England v Australia (Lord's, London)
June 26 New Zealand v Pakistan (Birmingham)
June 27 West Indies v India (Manchester)
June 28 Sri Lanka v South Africa (Chester-le-Street)
June 29 Pakistan v Afghanistan (Leeds)
New Zealand v Australia (Lord's, London)
June 30 England v India (Birmingham)
July 1 Sri Lanka v West Indies (Chester-le-Street)
July 2 Bangladesh v India (Birmingham)
July 3 England v New Zealand (Chester-le-Street)
July 4 Afghanistan v West Indies (Leeds)
July 5 Pakistan v Bangladesh (Lord's, London)
July 6 Sri Lanka v India (Leeds)
Australia v South Africa (Manchester)
July 9 Semi-final 1 - Q1 v Q4 (Manchester)
July 11 Semi-final 2 - Q2 v Q3 (Birmingham)
July 14 Final (Lord's, London)
VENUES AND CAPACITY
Lord's, London - 28,500
The Oval, London - 25,000
Trent Bridge, Nottingham - 17,000
The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street - 14,000
Old Trafford, Manchester - 24,600
Headingley, Leeds - 18,350
Hampshire Bowl, Southampton - 17,000
Edgbaston, Birmingham - 24,500
County Ground Taunton, Taunton - 8,000
Bristol County Ground, Bristol - 11,000
Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff - 15,200
ODDS
2/1 England
11/4 India
4/1 Australia
8/1 South Africa
9/1 New Zealand
10/1 Pakistan
12/1 Windies
40/1 Sri Lanka
66/1 Afghanistan
80/1 Bangladesh
* Odds supplied by William Hill
PREVIOUS WINNERS
2015 - Australia beat New Zealand by seven wickets
2011 - India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets
2007 - Australia beat Sri Lanka by 53 Runs (D/L)
2003 - Australia beat India by 125 runs
1999 - Australia beat Pakistan by eight wickets
1996 - Sri Lanka beat Australia by seven wickets
1992 - Pakistan beat England by 22 runs
1987 - Australia beat England by seven runs
1983 - India beat West Indies by 43 runs
1979 - West Indies beat England by 92 runs
1975 - West Indies beat Australia by 17 runs
