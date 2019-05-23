FACTBOX: Guide to Cricket World Cup 2019

Factbox on the 12th edition of the Cricket World Cup, which will be co-hosted by England and Wales from May 30-July 14:

FIXTURES May 30 England v South Africa (The Oval, London) May 31 West Indies v Pakistan (Nottingham) June 1 New Zealand v Sri Lanka (Cardiff) Afghanistan v Australia (Bristol) June 2 South Africa v Bangladesh (The Oval, London) June 3 England v Pakistan (Nottingham) June 4 Afghanistan v Sri Lanka (Cardiff) June 5 South Africa v India (Southampton) Bangladesh v New Zealand (The Oval, London) June 6 Australia v West Indies (Nottingham) June 7 Pakistan v Sri Lanka (Bristol) June 8 England v Bangladesh (Cardiff) Afghanistan v New Zealand (Taunton) June 9 India v Australia (The Oval, London) June 10 South Africa v West Indies (Southampton) June 11 Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (Bristol) June 12 Australia v Pakistan (Taunton) June 13 India v New Zealand (Nottingham) June 14 England v West Indies (Southampton) June 15 Sri Lanka v Australia (The Oval, London) South Africa v Afghanistan (Cardiff) June 16 India v Pakistan (Manchester) June 17 West Indies v Bangladesh (Taunton) June 18 England v Afghanistan (Manchester) June 19 New Zealand v South Africa (Birmingham) June 20 Australia v Bangladesh (Nottingham) June 21 England v Sri Lanka (Leeds) June 22 India v Afghanistan (Southampton) West Indies v New Zealand (Manchester) June 23 Pakistan v South Africa (Lord's, London) June 24 Bangladesh v Afghanistan (Southampton) June 25 England v Australia (Lord's, London) June 26 New Zealand v Pakistan (Birmingham) June 27 West Indies v India (Manchester) June 28 Sri Lanka v South Africa (Chester-le-Street) June 29 Pakistan v Afghanistan (Leeds) New Zealand v Australia (Lord's, London) June 30 England v India (Birmingham) July 1 Sri Lanka v West Indies (Chester-le-Street) July 2 Bangladesh v India (Birmingham) July 3 England v New Zealand (Chester-le-Street) July 4 Afghanistan v West Indies (Leeds) July 5 Pakistan v Bangladesh (Lord's, London) July 6 Sri Lanka v India (Leeds) Australia v South Africa (Manchester) July 9 Semi-final 1 - Q1 v Q4 (Manchester) July 11 Semi-final 2 - Q2 v Q3 (Birmingham) July 14 Final (Lord's, London)

VENUES AND CAPACITY Lord's, London - 28,500 The Oval, London - 25,000 Trent Bridge, Nottingham - 17,000 The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street - 14,000 Old Trafford, Manchester - 24,600 Headingley, Leeds - 18,350 Hampshire Bowl, Southampton - 17,000 Edgbaston, Birmingham - 24,500 County Ground Taunton, Taunton - 8,000 Bristol County Ground, Bristol - 11,000 Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff - 15,200

ODDS 2/1 England 11/4 India 4/1 Australia 8/1 South Africa 9/1 New Zealand 10/1 Pakistan 12/1 Windies 40/1 Sri Lanka 66/1 Afghanistan 80/1 Bangladesh * Odds supplied by William Hill

PREVIOUS WINNERS 2015 - Australia beat New Zealand by seven wickets 2011 - India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets 2007 - Australia beat Sri Lanka by 53 Runs (D/L) 2003 - Australia beat India by 125 runs 1999 - Australia beat Pakistan by eight wickets 1996 - Sri Lanka beat Australia by seven wickets 1992 - Pakistan beat England by 22 runs 1987 - Australia beat England by seven runs 1983 - India beat West Indies by 43 runs 1979 - West Indies beat England by 92 runs 1975 - West Indies beat Australia by 17 runs