FACTBOX: Guide to Cricket World Cup 2019

Published: 23 May 2019 11:20 PM BdST Updated: 23 May 2019 11:27 PM BdST

Factbox on the 12th edition of the Cricket World Cup, which will be co-hosted by England and Wales from May 30-July 14:

FIXTURES

    May 30   England v South Africa (The Oval, London)

    May 31   West Indies v Pakistan (Nottingham)

    June 1   New Zealand v Sri Lanka (Cardiff)

    Afghanistan v Australia (Bristol)

    June 2   South Africa v Bangladesh (The Oval, London)

    June 3   England v Pakistan (Nottingham)

    June 4   Afghanistan v Sri Lanka (Cardiff)

    June 5   South Africa v India (Southampton)

    Bangladesh v New Zealand (The Oval, London)

    June 6   Australia v West Indies (Nottingham)

    June 7   Pakistan v Sri Lanka (Bristol)

    June 8   England v Bangladesh (Cardiff)

    Afghanistan v New Zealand (Taunton)

    June 9   India v Australia (The Oval, London)

    June 10  South Africa v West Indies (Southampton)

    June 11  Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (Bristol)

    June 12  Australia v Pakistan (Taunton)

    June 13  India v New Zealand (Nottingham)

    June 14  England v West Indies (Southampton)

    June 15  Sri Lanka v Australia (The Oval, London)

    South Africa v Afghanistan (Cardiff)

    June 16  India v Pakistan (Manchester)

    June 17  West Indies v Bangladesh (Taunton)

    June 18  England v Afghanistan (Manchester)

    June 19  New Zealand v South Africa (Birmingham)

    June 20  Australia v Bangladesh (Nottingham)

    June 21  England v Sri Lanka (Leeds)

    June 22  India v Afghanistan (Southampton)

    West Indies v New Zealand (Manchester)

    June 23  Pakistan v South Africa (Lord's, London)

    June 24  Bangladesh v Afghanistan (Southampton)

    June 25  England v Australia (Lord's, London)

    June 26  New Zealand v Pakistan (Birmingham)

    June 27  West Indies v India (Manchester)

    June 28  Sri Lanka v South Africa (Chester-le-Street)

    June 29  Pakistan v Afghanistan (Leeds)

    New Zealand v Australia (Lord's, London)

    June 30  England v India (Birmingham)

    July 1   Sri Lanka v West Indies (Chester-le-Street)

    July 2   Bangladesh v India (Birmingham)

    July 3   England v New Zealand (Chester-le-Street)

    July 4   Afghanistan v West Indies (Leeds)

    July 5   Pakistan v Bangladesh (Lord's, London)

    July 6   Sri Lanka v India (Leeds)

    Australia v South Africa (Manchester)

    July 9   Semi-final 1 - Q1 v Q4 (Manchester)

    July 11  Semi-final 2 - Q2 v Q3 (Birmingham)

    July 14  Final (Lord's, London)


VENUES AND CAPACITY 

    Lord's, London - 28,500

    The Oval, London - 25,000

    Trent Bridge, Nottingham - 17,000

    The Riverside Durham, Chester-le-Street - 14,000

    Old Trafford, Manchester - 24,600

    Headingley, Leeds - 18,350

    Hampshire Bowl, Southampton - 17,000

    Edgbaston, Birmingham - 24,500

    County Ground Taunton, Taunton - 8,000

    Bristol County Ground, Bristol - 11,000

    Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff - 15,200


ODDS

    2/1 England

    11/4 India

    4/1 Australia

    8/1 South Africa

    9/1 New Zealand

    10/1 Pakistan

    12/1 Windies

    40/1 Sri Lanka

    66/1 Afghanistan

    80/1 Bangladesh

    * Odds supplied by William Hill


PREVIOUS WINNERS

    2015 - Australia beat New Zealand by seven wickets

    2011 - India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

    2007 - Australia beat Sri Lanka by 53 Runs (D/L)

    2003 - Australia beat India by 125 runs

    1999 - Australia beat Pakistan by eight wickets

    1996 - Sri Lanka beat Australia by seven wickets

    1992 - Pakistan beat England by 22 runs

    1987 - Australia beat England by seven runs

    1983 - India beat West Indies by 43 runs

    1979 - West Indies beat England by 92 runs

    1975 - West Indies beat Australia by 17 runs

