Powerplay domination key to win, says Australia's Starc

Dominating the powerplay overs both with bat and ball was key to Australia's victory in the semi-finals of the 50-overs World Cup against South Africa, fast bowler Mitchell Starc said on Thursday.

The see-saw contest at the Eden Gardens turned out to be a tale of two powerplays and Australia dominated both en route to a nervy three-wicket victory that sealed their place in Sunday's final against India.

South Africa were 18-2 in 10 overs after electing to bat in what was the lowest powerplay score in this year's tournament.

They had to wait until the ninth over for their first boundary and they slumped to 24-4 inside 12 overs as the pressure mounted on them.

Having bowled out South Africa for 212, Australia cruised to 74-2 after 10 overs with Travis Head (62) and David Warner (29) plundering 60 runs from the first six overs.