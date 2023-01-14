    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 10 COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The overall tally of infections rises to 2,037,356 while the death toll from the disease remains unchanged at 29,441

    News Desk
    Published : 14 Jan 2023, 03:14 PM
    Updated : 14 Jan 2023, 03:14 PM

    Bangladesh has recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,356.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,441 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

    As many as 2,012 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.5 percent.

    Another 98 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,989,405.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.65 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 665.73 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.72 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

