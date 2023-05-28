    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 73 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,446 over the 24-hour period

    Reuters
    Published : 28 May 2023, 11:57 AM
    Updated : 28 May 2023, 11:57 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 73 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,038,971.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,446 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

    As many as 1,327 samples were tested across the country over the period, for a positivity rate of 5.50 percent.

    The Dhaka Division logged 67 cases, the most among the eight divisions.

    Another 18 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,006,212.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.39 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

