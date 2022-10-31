Bangladesh reports 88 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has logged 88 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 2,035,240, as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,423.
As many as 3,644 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 2.41 percent, according to the latest government data released on Monday.
Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 55 infections.
Another 315 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,980,824.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.33 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.
Globally, over 630.28 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.58 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.