Shanghai enforces new COVID testing, some areas in China extend lockdown

China has reported an average of around 390 local daily
infections in the seven days ending on Sunday, higher than about 340 seven days
earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on official data as of Monday.
That is tiny compared with a resurgence in other parts of Asia.
China is adamant about implementing its dynamic zero COVID
policy of eliminating outbreaks as soon as they emerge. Previously when a
flare-up became a major outbreak, local officials had been compelled to take
tougher measures such as month-long lockdowns, even at the cost of economic
growth.
Persistent outbreaks and more closures could add pressure on
the world's second-largest economy, which contracted sharply in the second
quarter from the first after widespread COVID lockdowns jolted industrial
production and consumer spending.
The commercial hub Shanghai, yet to fully recover from the
harsh two-month lockdown in spring and still reporting daily sporadic cases,
plans to hold mass testing in many of its 16 districts and in some smaller
areas where new infections had been reported recently, after similar testing
last week.
"There is still an epidemic risk at the community level
so far," the city government said in a statement.
Shanghai reported more than a dozen new cases but none was
found outside quarantined areas, local government data showed on Monday.
"I'm speechless," said a Shanghai resident
surnamed Wang, already subject to testing every weekend at her residential
compound. "It sounds like a waste of resources that doesn't address the
real problem."
The northern city of Tianjin, which launched multiple rounds
of mass testing in recent months to curb earlier outbreaks, said on Monday it
is again testing its more than 12 million residents, after two local infections
were found.
In the central Chinese city of Zhumadian, lockdowns for more
than a million people in two towns under its jurisdiction are extended for a
few days until Tuesday. Temporary lockdowns for over 3 million in four other
towns have been extended to Monday. Zhumadian continues to report dozens of
cases daily despite curbs last week.
The southwestern city of Chengdu on Monday said it suspended
various entertainment and cultural venues, widening such curbs over the weekend
that had been limited to a few districts.
The capital Beijing, after a week of zero local infections,
found two local cases on Monday - one international flight crew member and the
person's roommate. Authorities have sealed up affected buildings.
'NO HUMANITY'
Authorities in the southern region of Guangxi said late on
Sunday they removed two officials in the city of Beihai from their jobs for
acting poorly in their COVID response.
The city of Beihai, with a population of 1.9 million and
currently clocking over 500 infections, has launched multiple rounds of mass
testing and locked down some areas.
As of Sunday, over 2,000 tourists were stuck in the city.
In the southern city of Guangzhou, COVID control staffers
broke down the locks of apartment doors without residents' consent, stirring an
outcry on social media over the weekend.
Authorities in one district in Guangzhou on Monday
apologised to residents.
The issue was among the top 10 list of topics trending on
China's Twitter-like social media Weibo.
"It's too horrifying, too ridiculous," wrote a Weibo
user. "No humanity, no law."
In the northeastern city of Changchun, clear of local
infections since mid-May, subway passengers were told to wear N95 masks
throughout their rides. Many cities including Beijing only mandate surgical
masks.
Jin Dong-yan, a virology professor at the University of Hong
Kong, said N95 respirators are able to offer better protection than surgical
masks during major outbreaks, but could be of low cost-efficiency in areas of
low COVID risk.