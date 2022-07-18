Bangladesh reports 1,072 COVID cases, 7 deaths in a day

The death toll from the disease climbed by seven in 24 hours to 29,241, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

As many as 10,974 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 9.77 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 671 infections.

Another 1,997 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,926,957.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.47 percent and the mortality rate at 1.46 percent.

Globally, over 562.44 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.36 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.