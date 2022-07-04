Home > CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Bangladesh reports 12 new COVID deaths, highest daily count in four months

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Jul 2022 04:51 PM BdST Updated: 04 Jul 2022 04:51 PM BdST

Bangladesh has recorded 12 new deaths from COVID-19, the highest daily count since Mar 5, taking the total toll from the disease to 29,174.

It also recorded 2,285 new coronavirus cases in a day, taking the total caseload to 1,980,974, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

Bangladesh tested 13,842 samples, which yielded a positivity rate of 16.51 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 1,833 infections.

Another 482 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,908,779.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.36 percent and the mortality rate at 1.47 percent.

Globally, over 549.18 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 6.33 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

