Bangladesh logs 2,241 COVID cases in a day, no deaths

No new fatalities were registered in the 24-hour count and the death toll remains unchanged at 29,145, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

As many as 14,712 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 15.23 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases, with 1,968 infections.

Another 152 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,907,219.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 96.73 percent and the mortality rate at 1.48 percent.

Globally, over 545.48 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.33 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.