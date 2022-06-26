Bangladesh reports 1,680 COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day

The death toll from the disease climbed by two in 24 hours to 29,140, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

As many as 10,728 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 15.66 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 1,572 infections.

Another 169 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,906,688.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.02 percent and the mortality rate at 1.48 percent.

Globally, over 543.32 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.32 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.