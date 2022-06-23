Nearly 1 in 5 adults who had COVID have lingering symptoms: study

Overall, 1 in 13 adults in the United
States have long COVID symptoms lasting for three months or more after first
contracting the disease, and which they did not have before the infection, the
data showed.
The data was collected from June 1-13 by
the US Census Bureau and analysed by the US Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention (CDC).
Long COVID symptoms range from fatigue,
rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain,
sensory abnormalities and muscle weakness. They can be debilitating and last
for weeks or months after recovery from the initial infection.
The CDC analysis also found that younger
adults were more likely to have persistent symptoms than older adults.
Women were also more likely to have long
COVID than men, according to the study, with 9.4% of US adult women reporting
long COVID symptoms compared to 5.5% of men.
The survey found nearly 9% of Hispanic
adults have long COVID, higher than non-Hispanic white and Black adults, and
more than twice the percentage of non-Hispanic Asian adults.
There were also differences based on US
states, with Kentucky and Alabama reporting the highest percentage of adults
with long COVID symptoms, while Hawaii, Maryland and Virginia reported the
lowest, according to the survey.