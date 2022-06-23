Bangladesh reports 1,319 COVID cases in a day, 1 death

Another fatality was registered in the 24-hour count, taking the death toll from the disease to 29,135, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

As many as 9,214 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 14.32 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases, with 1,210 infections.

Another 127 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,906,232.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.23 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 percent.

Globally, over 541.37 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 6.32 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.