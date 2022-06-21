Bangladesh reports 874 COVID cases, 1 death in a day

The death toll from the disease climbed by one in 24 hours to 29,133, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

As many as 7,927 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 11.03 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases, with 812 infections.

Another 84 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,905,983.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.34 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 percent.

Globally, over 539.71 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.32 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.