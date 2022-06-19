COVID vaccine rollout for US tots close after CDC panel vote

The CDC's move came after a panel of
advisers to the institution voted earlier on Saturday to recommend COVID-19
vaccines for children as young as six months.
"We know millions of parents and
caregivers are eager to get their young children vaccinated, and with today's
decision, they can," said Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, in a
statement.
The US Food and Drug Administration on
Friday authorised Moderna Inc's shot for children aged six months to 5 years,
and Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for children aged six months to 4 years. Pfizer's
vaccine is already authorised for children over the age of 5.
"This infection kills children and
we have an opportunity to prevent that," Beth Bell, one of the doctors on
the advisory panel, said following the vote. "Here is an opportunity to
prevent a known risk."
President Joe Biden's administration
plans to roll out the vaccines to the under-5 age groups as early as next week.
"This coming week, parents will be
able to start scheduling appointments at places like paediatricians’ offices,
children’s hospitals, and pharmacies," Biden said in a statement on Saturday.
"Appointments will ramp up as more
doses are shipped out, and in the coming weeks, every parent who wants a
vaccine will be able to get one. As the vaccination program ramps up,
Vaccines.gov will be live next week with vaccine availability and appointments
increasing throughout the week."
While many parents in the United States
are eager to vaccinate their children, it is unclear how strong demand will be
for the shots. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was authorised for children aged 5
to 11 in October, but only about 29% of that group is so far fully vaccinated,
federal data shows.
CVS Health Corp CVS.N plans to provide
vaccines to children aged 18 months and older while Rite Aid Corp RAD.N and
Walmart Inc WMT.N plan to offer these shots for kids who are at least 3 years
old. Infants are traditionally vaccinated at a doctor's office.
Public health officials have been
pushing for childhood vaccinations ahead of the new school year as they hope
shots for the age group will help prevent hospitalisations and deaths if
COVID-19 cases rise again.
COVID-19 is generally more mild in
children. Still, since March 2020 it has been the fifth leading cause of deaths
in children aged 1-4 and the fourth leading cause of death in children younger
than one, according to the CDC.
The CDC advisers will meet again next
week to consider whether to back use of the Moderna vaccine for children and
adolescents aged 6-17. There has been some concern about the rate of rare cases
of heart inflammation in teenage boys and young men from the Moderna vaccine,
and the advisers are expected to consider that data.