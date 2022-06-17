Omicron less likely to cause long COVID: UK study

Researchers at King's College London, using
data from the ZOE COVID Symptom study app, found the odds of developing long
COVID after infection were 20% to 50% lower during the omicron wave in the UK
compared to Delta. The figure varied depending on the patient's age and the
timing of their last vaccination.
Long COVID, which includes prolonged
symptoms ranging from fatigue to 'brain fog', can be debilitating and continue
for weeks or months. It is increasingly being recognised as a public health
problem, and researchers have been racing to find out if omicron presents as
big a risk of long COVID as previously dominant variants.
The study from King's is believed to be the
first academic research to show omicron does not present as great a risk of
long COVID, but that does not mean long COVID patient numbers are dropping, the
team said.
While the risk of long COVID was lower
during omicron, more people were infected, so the absolute number now suffering
is higher.
"It's good news, but please don't
decommission any of your long COVID services," lead researcher Dr Claire
Steves told Reuters, appealing to health-service providers.
The UK's Office for National Statistics
said in May that 438,000 people in the country have long COVID after omicron
infection, representing 24% of all long COVID patients.
It also said the risk of lingering symptoms
after omicron was lower than with Delta, but only for double-vaccinated people.
It found no statistical difference for those who were triple vaccinated.
In the King's research, 4.5% of the 56,003
people studied during omicron's peak, December 2021-March 2022, reported long
COVID. That compared to 10.8% of 41,361 people during the Delta wave, June-November
2021. It did not compare vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.
While the study – published in The Lancet
journal on Thursday – compared Delta and omicron, Dr Steves said previous work
had showed no substantial difference in long COVID risk between other variants.
More work was needed to establish why
omicron may have a lower long COVID risk, the team added.