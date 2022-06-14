Beijing in 'race against time' to contain COVID surge

The flare-up means millions of people are facing mandatory
testing and thousands are under targeted lockdowns, just days after the city
started to lift widespread curbs that had run for more than a month to tackle a
broader outbreak since late April.
Authorities announced on the weekend a "ferocious"
COVID outbreak linked to the Heaven Supermarket Bar, which had only just
re-opened after coronavirus curbs were eased last week.
The outbreak of at least 287 cases has raised new worries
about the outlook for the world's second-largest economy. China is just recovering
from a two-month lockdown in the city of Shanghai that had raised worries about
global supply chains.
"We should go all out, race against time," He
Lijian, spokesman for the Beijing municipal government, told a news conference,
referring to efforts to contain the outbreak.
Drinking and dining in most establishments in Beijing only
resumed on June 6, after more than a month of measures such as take-out meals
only and working from home, along with the closure of malls and stretches of
the transport system.
Authorities have refrained from restoring the toughest of
the earlier restrictions, but about 10,000 close contacts of the customers of
the bar have been identified and their residential buildings put under
lockdown.
Chaoyang, the city's largest district in which the bar is
located, began a three-day mass testing campaign on Monday for its roughly 3.5
million residents.
People infected in the latest surge in cases live or work in
14 of the capital's 16 districts, authorities have said.
Police have launched a criminal investigation into the
person in charge of the bar on suspected interference with epidemic prevention,
Pan Xuhong, deputy director of the city's Public Security Bureau, told the news
conference.
'PROPAGATOR'
Pan said three other people, two of whom had visited the bar
and the other a close contact of bar customers, had been put under criminal
investigation after they insisted on going out despite being ordered to isolate
at home.
The three were later confirmed to have been infected, which
resulted in dozens of people being put into quarantine at centralised
facilities and more than 2,000 under other COVID measures, Pan said.
The bar's business license has been revoked after officials
found it failed to comply with rules including checking customers' temperature
and COVID test results, or making sure customers scan a digital health code,
the market regulator in the Chaoyang district said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the state-backed Beijing Daily said a
team of officials would work to investigate and deal with the Heaven
Supermarket Bar "quickly, strictly and seriously".
All of the city's bars, nightclubs, karaoke venues, internet
cafes and other places of entertainment were being inspected, the newspaper said,
with those in underground spaces being shut as epidemic prevention work is
"tightened".
The paper has repeatedly pointed the finger at an
individual, dubbed Patient No. 1,991, for triggering the flare-up. Careless
behaviour had turned the unidentified person into the "propagator" of
the outbreak.
Beijing authorities say the person did not take a COVID test
between May 26 and Jun 8, despite visiting a number of restaurants, bars and
crowded places at that time.
The patient developed a fever by the evening of Jun 8, two
days after a visit to Heaven Supermarket Bar.
But despite the fever, the person returned to the bar early
on Jun 9, the same day a handful of other bar patrons were found to be
infected.