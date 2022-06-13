Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say

The FDA reviewers said in briefing documents
published on Sunday evening that their evaluation did not reveal any new safety
concerns related to the use of the vaccine in young children.
The FDA analysis of data from Pfizer's trial
was published ahead of a Jun 15 meeting of its outside advisers.
Recommendations from the external advisers will determine the FDA's decision on
the vaccines.
"Available data support the effectiveness
of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine 3-dose primary series in preventing
COVID-19 in the age group of 6 months through 4 years," FDA staff said in
the review.
An early analysis of data from
Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine based on 10 symptomatic COVID-19 cases identified
when the omicron coronavirus variant was dominant suggested a vaccine efficacy
of 80.3% in the under-5 age group.
COVID-19 shots for children under the age of 6
are yet not approved in most parts of the world. It remains unclear how many parents
will get their young ones vaccinated as demand has been low for kids aged 5 to
11.
US President Joe Biden's administration
expects vaccinations for young children to begin in earnest as early as Jun 21
if the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approve the
vaccines.
Government officials say pre-orders for use in
the under-6 age group has been low but demand is expected to pick up once the
vaccines gain authorisation.
The FDA on Friday released a staff review of
Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine which said the doses were safe and effective for
use in children aged 6 months to 17 years old.