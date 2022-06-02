Bangladesh registers 22 new COVID cases, no deaths

No new fatalities were registered in the 24-hour count, keeping the death toll
from the disease unchanged at 29,131, according to the latest data released on
Thursday.
As many as 5,225
samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.42 percent.
Among the eight
divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases, with 13 infections.
Another 268 people
recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries
to 1,903,385.
The latest figures
put the recovery rate at 97.43 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 percent.
Globally, over 530.82
million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and around 6.3
million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have
been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases
were identified in China in December 2019.