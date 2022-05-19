Bangladesh reports 35 new COVID cases, no deaths

But no new fatalities were registered in the 24-hour count, keeping the death toll from the disease unchanged at 29,127, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

As many as 5,864 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.60 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases, with 33 infections.

Another 216 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,900,354.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.30 percent and the mortality rate at 1.49 percent.

Globally, over 525.38 million people have been infected by the novel coronavirus and 6.28 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.