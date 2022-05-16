N Korea's Kim orders military to stabilise supply of COVID drugs

Last week
brought the North's first acknowledgment of an "explosive" outbreak,
with experts warning it could devastate a country with limited medical supplies
and no vaccine programme.
Drugs
procured by the state were not reaching people quickly or accurately, Kim told
an emergency politburo meeting on Sunday, before visiting pharmacies near the
capital's Taedong River, state news agency KCNA said.
Kim ordered
immediate deployment of the "powerful forces" of the army's medical
corps to "stabilise the supply of medicines in Pyongyang City", it
added.
Although
authorities had ordered distribution of national reserves of medicine,
pharmacies were not well-equipped to perform their functions smoothly, Kim
added, the agency said.
Among
shortcomings were a lack of adequate drug storage, salespeople unequipped with
the proper sanitary clothing and hygiene falling short of standards, Kim said.
He
criticised the "irresponsible" work attitude, organisation and
execution by the cabinet and the public health sector, it added.
Without a national
vaccination campaign and COVID treatment, state media have encouraged patients
to use painkillers and antibiotics as well as unverified home remedies, such as
gargling salt water, or drinking lonicera japonica tea or willow leaf tea.
MEDICAL SUPPLIES
Seoul's
unification ministry, responsible for cross-border relations, said it had
proposed working-level talks to provide medical supplies, including vaccines,
masks and test kits, as well as technical cooperation, but that the North had
not acknowledged its message.
The offer
came shortly after South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said he would spare no
effort to help the North fight its outbreak, saying it was ready to provide
COVID-19 vaccines and other medical support.
Yoon said he
would send humanitarian aid without political considerations, while expressing
concerns over the North's recent missile launches and signs of preparations for
what would be its first nuclear test since 2017.
"If
North Korea responds, I would not hold back any necessary support for medicines
including COVID vaccines, medical equipment and health personnel," he said
in a speech to parliament.
The World
Health Organization (WHO) said the virus may spread rapidly in North Korea,
citing the lack of vaccination programmes, but it had yet to receive
information about the outbreak directly from local authorities.
The body's
194 members, including North Korea, are obliged to report a public health
emergency within 24 hours once a COVID outbreak arises, though there were no penalties
for non-compliance.
"With
the country yet to initiate COVID-19 vaccination, there is risk that the virus
may spread rapidly among the masses unless curtailed with immediate and
appropriate measures," said Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO's regional director
for South-East Asia, in a statement.
North
Korea's tally of the fever-stricken stood at 1,213,550, with 50 deaths by
Sunday, after KCNA reported 392,920 more cases of fever, and eight more deaths.
It did not say how many suspected infections had tested positive for COVID-19.
The North
has blamed a large number of the deaths on people who were "careless in
taking drugs" because of a lack of knowledge about the Omicron variant of
coronavirus and its correct treatment.