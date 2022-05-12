US will share COVID-19 vaccine technology, Biden tells global summit

Speaking at
the second global COVID-19 summit, Biden called on Congress to provide
additional funds so that the US may contribute more to the global pandemic
response.
"We are
making available health technologies that are owned by the United States
government, including stabilised spike protein that is used in many COVID-19
vaccines," Biden said in his opening speech.
The summit,
jointly hosted by the United States, Belize, Germany, Indonesia and Senegal, is
being held virtually on Thursday for countries to discuss efforts to end the
pandemic and prepare for future health threats.
It is set to
build on efforts and commitments made at the first global summit in September,
including getting more people vaccinated, sending tests and treatments to
highest-risk populations, expanding protections to health-care workers, and
generating financing for pandemic preparedness.
It has
gathered more than $3 billion in new funding to fight the pandemic, the White
House said, including over $2 billion for immediate response and $962 million in
commitments to the World Bank pandemic preparedness fund.
The
contributions include the United States contributing an additional $200 million
to a global health fund for future pandemic preparedness at the World Bank,
bringing its total contribution to $450 million, it said.
The European
Union said it was providing 300 million euros for vaccination support, and $450
million for the preparedness fund. NGOs, philanthropies, and the private sector
made over $700 million in new commitments.
Several
generic drugmakers that will produce versions of Pfizer's PFE.N COVID-19
antiviral treatment Paxlovid have agreed to sell the medicine in low- and
middle-income countries for $25 a course or less, the Clinton Health Access
Initiative (CHAI) said on Thursday.
At least 14
other countries as well as the WHO, European Commission, private-sector
companies like Google, and non-governmental organisations, are attending the
summit.
"This
summit is an opportunity to renew our efforts, to keep our foot on the gas when
it comes to getting this pandemic under control and preventing future health
crises," Biden said.
He called on
world leaders to consider how their countries could contribute further to the
global pandemic response.
"That
is why I continue to call on Congress here at home to take the urgent action to
provide emergency COVID-19 funding," he said. "The request also
includes $5 million to keep up our global partnership in the fight against
COVID-19, to sustain our efforts to get shots in people's arms all around the
world."
Biden has
asked Congress for over $22.5 billion in additional COVID-19 response funds,
including $5 billion for international aid, but lawmakers have failed to pass
any funding bill and those negotiating the package have been unable to agree on
how to pay for the global response.
While
additional US funding may be stuck, the commitment to share 11 COVID-19
technologies with the UN-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) should help improve
access to vaccines, treatments, and tests in lower-income countries by allowing
them to work on generic versions, the WHO said.
"It's
through sharing and empowering lower-income countries to manufacture their own
health tools that we can ensure a healthier future for everyone," said WHO
Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
The technologies
will be licensed by the US National Institutes for Health to the WHO's COVID-19
Technology Access Pool (C-TAP) and the MPP, initiatives set up to share
know-how with manufacturers all around the world, allowing them to work on
generic versions of key COVID-19 tools.
Scientists
at the NIH worked with Moderna develop its COVID-19 shot.
The United
States has delivered over 500 million doses of vaccines to over 100 countries
as part of the 1.2 billion doses it pledged at the first summit in September
and has already committed over $19 billion in funding for vaccines, tests,
treatments, and other forms of assistance, Biden said.
"There
is still so much left to do. This pandemic isn't over," said Biden.
"Today, we mark a tragic milestone here in the United States, 1 million
COVID deaths, 1 million empty chairs around a family dinner table. Each
irreplaceable."