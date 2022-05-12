North Korea has repeatedly refused international offers of vaccines

North Korea turned down one offer of 2.97 million
doses of the Sinovac vaccine last fall, saying the vaccines should be
“relocated to severely affected countries,” and declined another offer of 2
million doses of AstraZeneca, according to UNICEF and a South Korean think tank
affiliated with the country’s intelligence agency.
Russian officials have also said North Korea hasn’t
taken up repeated offers from Moscow to supply the country with its Sputnik
vaccine.
The regime appeared reluctant to accept some of the
doses out of distrust for the Chinese-made Sinovac and concern about side
effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine, according to the Institute for National
Security Strategy, the South Korean think tank.
North Korean officials have privately suggested that
they would prefer mRNA vaccines, and may be open to international offers of
Pfizer or Moderna jabs, according to a March report from the Center for
Strategic and International Studies, a think tank in Washington.
“North Korea’s population, with no immunity from
infection or vaccination, is exceedingly vulnerable to the virus,” the authors
wrote, adding that its negotiating style makes it difficult to know what
proposals for help will be accepted. “It often does not disclose what it wants
— leaving others guessing and negotiating among themselves about what to put on
the table.”
Having imposed some of the most stringent border
controls early in the pandemic, North Korea had also declined other offers for
shipments of medical supplies or personal protective equipment to help with its
pandemic control, even leaving one shipment from the World Health Organizations
stranded across the border in China.
At some point last year, though, North Korea began
allowing the stranded shipments to be transported into the country through the
northern Chinese port of Dalian, according to the WHO.
© 2022 The New York Times Company